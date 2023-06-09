TD SECURITIES Maintains Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, TD SECURITIES maintained coverage of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.58% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neighbourly Pharmacy is 29.64. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 60.58% from its latest reported closing price of 18.46.

The projected annual revenue for Neighbourly Pharmacy is 973MM, an increase of 45.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Maintains 0.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 607K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBLY by 7.23% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 119K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 19.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBLY by 3.97% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 29.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBLY by 29.62% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

