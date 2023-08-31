TD SECURITIES Maintains Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, TD SECURITIES maintained coverage of Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) with a Buy recommendation.

Corus Entertainment Maintains 8.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corus Entertainment. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJR.B is 0.08%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.45% to 14,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,401K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cove Street Capital holds 2,393K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,444K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 993K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FYLD - Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF holds 983K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 34.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJR.B by 36.13% over the last quarter.

