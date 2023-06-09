TD SECURITIES Maintains Blackline Gps (TSXV:BLN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, TD SECURITIES maintained coverage of Blackline Gps (TSXV:BLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.17% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackline Gps is 4.93. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 88.17% from its latest reported closing price of 2.62.

The projected annual revenue for Blackline Gps is 105MM, an increase of 34.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 546K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 55.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLN by 169.03% over the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 82K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

