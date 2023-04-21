News & Insights

TD SECURITIES Maintains BANK OF MONTREAL (TSX:BMO) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TD SECURITIES maintained coverage of BANK OF MONTREAL (TSX:BMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.82% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BANK OF MONTREAL is $107.42. The forecasts range from a low of $73.53 to a high of $125.03. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of $137.41.

The projected annual revenue for BANK OF MONTREAL is $27,758MM, a decrease of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:BMO / BANK OF MONTREAL (CHICAGO) Shares Held by Institutions

FEDM - FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 8.26% over the last quarter.

SGMAX - SIIT Global Managed Volatility Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,401K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 6.89% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UGIEX - Global Equity Income Fund Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

