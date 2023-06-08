TD SECURITIES Maintains AltaGas (TSX:ALA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TD SECURITIES maintained coverage of AltaGas (TSX:ALA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in AltaGas. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALA is 0.31%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 25,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,678K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,706K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALA by 12.33% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 3,240K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALA by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,142K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALA by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 1,710K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CCCAX - Center Coast Brookfield MLP Focus Fund holds 1,258K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALA by 11.37% over the last quarter.

