TD Securities Initiates Coverage of Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, TD Securities initiated coverage of Kura Sushi USA (NasdaqGM:KRUS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.31% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA is $115.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 78.31% from its latest reported closing price of $64.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA is 298MM, an increase of 18.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.17%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.53% to 10,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens holds 747K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares , representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 0.17% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 556K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 29.82% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 383K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing a decrease of 31.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 373K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 41.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 79.84% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 367K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 38.89% over the last quarter.

Kura Sushi USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

