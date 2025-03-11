TD Securities Initiates Coverage of Coeur Mining (CDE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, TD Securities initiated coverage of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.35% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coeur Mining is $8.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.32 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 64.35% from its latest reported closing price of $5.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coeur Mining is 1,001MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 16.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDE is 0.13%, an increase of 32.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.27% to 401,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CDE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 31,744K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,470K shares , representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 26.01% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 16,733K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,273K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 13,344K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,011K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 13,344K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,011K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 31.30% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 11,643K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,758K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Coeur Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

