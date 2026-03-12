TD Securities Initiates Coverage of BWX Technologies (BWXT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, TD Securities initiated coverage of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.66% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is $228.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.82 to a high of $291.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.66% from its latest reported closing price of $197.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is 2,632MM, a decrease of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an decrease of 333 owner(s) or 26.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.25%, an increase of 30.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.26% to 88,386K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,568K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,258K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,032K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing an increase of 83.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,858K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 49.77% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 1,581K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 61.53% over the last quarter.

