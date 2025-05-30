TD Securities Downgrades Starbucks (BIT:1SBUX)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, TD Securities downgraded their outlook for Starbucks (BIT:1SBUX) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.87% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is €83.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of €66.04 to a high of €117.56. The average price target represents an increase of 12.87% from its latest reported closing price of €74.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 44,484MM, an increase of 22.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SBUX is 0.35%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 1,116,449K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 74,466K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,924K shares , representing an increase of 26.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 55.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,893K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,528K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 35,422K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,690K shares , representing an increase of 83.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 607.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,562K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,747K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,826K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 40.19% over the last quarter.

