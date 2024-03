March 12 (Reuters) - Canadian bank Toronto-Dominion's TD.TO CEO Bharat Masrani's total compensation for 2023 was $13.4 million compared with $15.1 million a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

