TD or BAP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Credicorp (BAP). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Toronto-Dominion Bank is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Credicorp has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TD has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.08, while BAP has a forward P/E of 197.04. We also note that TD has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BAP currently has a PEG ratio of 79.77.

Another notable valuation metric for TD is its P/B ratio of 1.53. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BAP has a P/B of 1.88.

Based on these metrics and many more, TD holds a Value grade of B, while BAP has a Value grade of D.

TD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BAP, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TD is the superior option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.