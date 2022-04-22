TD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.60, changing hands as low as $73.12 per share. Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $62.81 per share, with $86.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.42.

