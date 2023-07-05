T&D Holdings (TYO:8795) Price Target Increased by 9.48% to 2,407.20

The average one-year price target for T&D Holdings (TYO:8795) has been revised to 2,407.20 / share. This is an increase of 9.48% from the prior estimate of 2,198.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of 3,076.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from the latest reported closing price of 2,212.00 / share.

T&D Holdings Maintains 3.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in T&D Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8795 is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 69,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,698K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,101K shares, representing a decrease of 28.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 39.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,679K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,700K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 23.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,847K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 20.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,799K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 24.71% over the last quarter.

IHOAX - THE HARTFORD INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND holds 2,274K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 34.29% over the last quarter.

