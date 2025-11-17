T&D Holdings (TDHOF) Price Target Increased by 52.66% to 28.95

The average one-year price target for T&D Holdings (OTCPK:TDHOF) has been revised to $28.95 / share. This is an increase of 52.66% from the prior estimate of $18.96 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.95 to a high of $32.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.69% from the latest reported closing price of $16.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in T&D Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDHOF is 0.18%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 54,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,892K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDHOF by 0.75% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 4,801K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDHOF by 10.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,284K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,543K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDHOF by 14.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,174K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDHOF by 9.68% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,815K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDHOF by 1.56% over the last quarter.

