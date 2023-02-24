TD Gets All Regulatory Approval To Buy Cowen

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), a Canadian banking and financial services firm, and Cowen Inc. (COWN), an investment lender, announced on Friday that they have received all regulatory approvals allowing TD to acquire Cowen.

The acquisition is expected to be closed on March 1.

Last year, TD had agreed to buy Cowen for $1.3 billion or $39 per share in an all-cash transaction.

