Markets
AMTD

TD Gets 13.5% Stake In Charles Schwab Following Completion Of TD Ameritrade Transaction

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD, TD.TO) confirmed Tuesday that upon closing of the acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) by Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), TD received an approximately 13.5% stake in Schwab, consisting of 9.9% voting common shares and the remainder in non-voting common shares which are convertible into voting common shares upon transfer to a third party.

The Stockholders' Agreement and the revised and extended long-term IDA Agreement between the Bank and Schwab are also now effective.

TD expects to record a revaluation gain of approximately $2.3 billion based on a Schwab share price of $36.94 and the impact of certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to be approximately neutral to capital at closing.

TD has also nominated Brian Levitt, Chair of the Board of TD Bank, and Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO of TD Bank, to the Schwab Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMTD SCHW TD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular