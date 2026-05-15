T&D FY26 Earnings Rise; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - T&D Holdings, Inc. (8795.T, TDHOY), an insurance holding company, on Friday reported higher net income despite lower ordinary revenue in the full year ended March 31, 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the full year, profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 138.97 billion yen from 126.38 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 279.54 yen versus 241.55 yen last year.

Ordinary profit increased to 257.19 billion yen from 198.60 billion yen in the prior year.

Ordinary revenue decreased 6.7% at 3.48 trillion yen from 3.73 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2027 ordinary revenues of 3 trillion yen for the year ending March 31, 2027, representing a decline of 13.8% from the previous year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects ordinary profit of 235 billion yen, representing a decline of 8.6% from the previous year.

The company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 135 billion yen, representing a decline of 2.9% from the previous year, with earnings per share of 281.33 yen.

T&D Holdings is currently trading, 1.97% lesser at JPY 3,925 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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