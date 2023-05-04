News & Insights

US Markets
FHN

TD, First Horizon call off $13.4 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 04, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds reason for ending deal in paragraph 2, payout details in paragraph 3

May 4 (Reuters) - First Horizon Corp FHN.N and Toronto-Dominion Bank Group TD.TO have agreed to call off their $13.4 billion deal, the banks said on Thursday.

The deal ended because the banks did not have clarity on if and when they would get the regulatory approvals to close the deal, the banks said in a statement

As part of the termination agreement, TD will pay $200 million to First Horizon, they said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FHN
TD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.