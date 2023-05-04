TD, First Horizon call off $13.4 bln deal

Adds reason for ending deal in paragraph 2, payout details in paragraph 3

May 4 (Reuters) - First Horizon Corp FHN.N and Toronto-Dominion Bank Group TD.TO have agreed to call off their $13.4 billion deal, the banks said on Thursday.

The deal ended because the banks did not have clarity on if and when they would get the regulatory approvals to close the deal, the banks said in a statement

As part of the termination agreement, TD will pay $200 million to First Horizon, they said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.