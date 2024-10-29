News & Insights

Stocks
CPRI

TD downgrades Tapestry to Hold on valuation, lack of upside

October 29, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen downgraded Tapestry (TPR) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $52. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade as the stock is within 3% of its price target after rallying 40% year-to-date and +85% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, TD is cautious on a lack of potential upside due to “muted” China and U.S. consumer trends, “double-edged” merger risk factors on the pending Capri Holdings (CPRI) deal, and Tapestry’s portfolio platform strategy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.