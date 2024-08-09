TD Cowen Upgrades Vital Farms (VITL)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Vital Farms (NasdaqGM:VITL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.79% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is $46.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 46.79% from its latest reported closing price of $31.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is 522MM, a decrease of 3.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 21.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.17%, an increase of 53.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 32,103K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 1,529K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 60.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,133K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 66.87% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,080K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing a decrease of 145.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 957K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 863K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 53.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 193.03% over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

