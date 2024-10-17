TD Cowen Upgrades Universal Health Services (LSE:0LJL)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Universal Health Services (LSE:0LJL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services is 244.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 220.88 GBX to a high of 287.29 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.41% from its latest reported closing price of 236.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services is 14,934MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LJL is 0.23%, an increase of 11.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 65,162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,627K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 0.33% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,940K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares , representing a decrease of 60.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 37.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,798K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,718K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 85.33% over the last quarter.

