TD Cowen Upgrades TKO Group Holdings (TKO)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.34% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for TKO Group Holdings is 110.77. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.34% from its latest reported closing price of 102.24.

The projected annual revenue for TKO Group Holdings is 2,807MM, an increase of 40.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKO Group Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.30%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 77,056K shares. The put/call ratio of TKO is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindsell Train holds 5,510K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,885K shares , representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 3,734K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 52.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 116.14% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,508K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303K shares , representing a decrease of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 2,120K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Xn holds 1,983K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing an increase of 50.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 28.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

