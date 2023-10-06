TD Cowen Upgrades TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (TEL)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (NYSE:TEL) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.91% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 151.05. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.91% from its latest reported closing price of 120.93.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 17,300MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1656 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.36%, a decrease of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 361,336K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 34,252K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,791K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 15,973K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,688K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,500K shares, representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 182.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,837K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,797K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 1.00% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,186K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 2.84% over the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

