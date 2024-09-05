TD Cowen Upgrades Sweetgreen (SG)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.12% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen is $37.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.12% from its latest reported closing price of $29.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen is 836MM, an increase of 28.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 18.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.21%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.57% to 106,184K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 12,326K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,605K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 26.94% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 6,674K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,119K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 81.17% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,063K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,896K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 149.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,514K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares , representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 86.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,170K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 40.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 71.49% over the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

