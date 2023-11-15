TD Cowen Upgrades Surgery Partners (SGRY)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2023, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.10% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surgery Partners is 47.71. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.10% from its latest reported closing price of 30.18.

The projected annual revenue for Surgery Partners is 2,861MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgery Partners. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGRY is 0.33%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 148,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SGRY is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 58,248K shares representing 46.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,511K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares, representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 729.23% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,373K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,278K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 30.14% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,900K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surgery Partners is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

