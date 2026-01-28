TD COWEN Upgrades Superior Plus (SUUIF)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Superior Plus is $6.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.12 to a high of $8.37. The average price target represents an increase of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of $6.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Plus is 3,649MM, an increase of 47.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Plus. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUUIF is 0.08%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.98% to 12,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,320K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 9.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,037K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,100K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 24.13% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 10.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 734K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

