TD COWEN Upgrades Suncor Energy (SU)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.96% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $44.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.16 to a high of $56.81. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from its latest reported closing price of $39.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is 50,933MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suncor Energy. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 0.54%, an increase of 8.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 1,011,318K shares. The put/call ratio of SU is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 65,973K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,284K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 57,917K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,664K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 52,671K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares , representing an increase of 81.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 603.75% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 40,019K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,817K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 30,571K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,429K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.