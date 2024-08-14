TD Cowen Upgrades Starbucks (BIT:1SBUX)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Starbucks (BIT:1SBUX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.63% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is €80.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of €69.68 to a high of €108.18. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.63% from its latest reported closing price of €85.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 40,375MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SBUX is 0.35%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 904,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,583K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,667K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,529K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,914K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,945K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 56.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 21,223K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,790K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 20,349K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,957K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBUX by 70.78% over the last quarter.

