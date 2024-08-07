TD Cowen Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Spero Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SPRO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 502.36% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spero Therapeutics is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 502.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spero Therapeutics is 51MM, a decrease of 56.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spero Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRO is 0.02%, an increase of 93.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.95% to 14,203K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 3,750K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 46.53% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,072K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 28.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 13.61% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 927K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares , representing a decrease of 15.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 35.52% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 890K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spero Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

