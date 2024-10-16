TD Cowen Upgrades SM Energy (LSE:0KZA)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for SM Energy (LSE:0KZA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.84% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is 56.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.47 GBX to a high of 68.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 23.84% from its latest reported closing price of 45.53 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is 2,599MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KZA is 0.27%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 138,529K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,440K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,823K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KZA by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,211K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KZA by 86.39% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,945K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing an increase of 52.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KZA by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,589K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,687K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KZA by 17.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,894K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KZA by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.