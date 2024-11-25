TD Cowen Upgrades Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.94% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sally Beauty Holdings is $14.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 2.94% from its latest reported closing price of $14.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sally Beauty Holdings is 3,861MM, an increase of 3.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sally Beauty Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBH is 0.11%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 139,172K shares. The put/call ratio of SBH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 16,166K shares representing 15.87% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 7,861K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 0.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,693K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,111K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4,023K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 75.65% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,809K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares , representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

