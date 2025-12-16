TD COWEN Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.36% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royal Bank of Canada is $169.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $157.06 to a high of $185.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1.36% from its latest reported closing price of $167.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Bank of Canada is 60,067MM, a decrease of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Bank of Canada. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RY is 0.53%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 646,457K shares. The put/call ratio of RY is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 72,926K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RY by 664.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 62,712K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,654K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 31,788K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,812K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RY by 6.57% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 23,003K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,438K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 39.45% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 21,618K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,386K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RY by 0.89% over the last quarter.

