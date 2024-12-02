TD Cowen Upgrades Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Paycor HCM (NasdaqGS:PYCR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.18% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Paycor HCM is $20.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.18% from its latest reported closing price of $18.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paycor HCM is 742MM, an increase of 9.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycor HCM. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYCR is 0.07%, an increase of 28.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 97,645K shares. The put/call ratio of PYCR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,939K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,730K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,339K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,358K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 5,601K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,841K shares , representing a decrease of 22.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,847K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,280K shares , representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,857K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Paycor HCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Its HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is its focus on business leaders. For 30 years, Paycor has been listening to and partnering with leaders, so the company knows what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 28,000 customers representing over 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

