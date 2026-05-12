TD Cowen Upgrades Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.56% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pan American Silver is $50.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.18 to a high of $58.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.56% from its latest reported closing price of $62.29 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pan American Silver is 2,410MM, a decrease of 39.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is an decrease of 128 owner(s) or 17.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAAS is 0.22%, an increase of 31.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.75% to 238,550K shares. The put/call ratio of PAAS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 39,583K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,142K shares , representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 4.35% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 15,860K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,463K shares , representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,439K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 7,308K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares , representing an increase of 60.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 224.07% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 6,374K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 97.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 1,494.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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