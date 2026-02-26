TD Cowen Upgrades Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Nasdaq (NasdaqGS:NDAQ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.43% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is $112.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.43% from its latest reported closing price of $83.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is 4,094MM, a decrease of 50.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an decrease of 196 owner(s) or 10.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.32%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 537,326K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,660K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,803K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 27,628K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,369K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 19.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,708K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,532K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,852K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,473K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 41.65% over the last quarter.

