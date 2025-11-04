TD Cowen Upgrades Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Napco Security Technologies (NasdaqGS:NSSC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.12% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Napco Security Technologies is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from its latest reported closing price of $41.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Napco Security Technologies is 276MM, an increase of 47.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Napco Security Technologies. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.14%, an increase of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 37,121K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,498K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 39.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,469K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 34.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 40.68% over the last quarter.

Doma Perpetual Capital Management holds 1,176K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,098K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,039K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing an increase of 37.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 94.76% over the last quarter.

