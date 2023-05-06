TD Cowen Upgrades Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A (MWA)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A (NYSE:MWA) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.28% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A is 14.60. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.28% from its latest reported closing price of 14.94.

The projected annual revenue for Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A is 1,347MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MWA is 0.22%, an increase of 22.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 164,609K shares. The put/call ratio of MWA is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 14,646K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,289K shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 13,817K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,429K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 7,033K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,436K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 18.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,811K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,428K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 9.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,769K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,713K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and water intelligence software. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

