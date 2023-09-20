TD Cowen Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.96% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is 77.52. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.96% from its latest reported closing price of 57.87.

The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is 3,137MM, an increase of 13.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

Louisiana-Pacific Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $57.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 4.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.21%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 73,939K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,045K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,332K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 30.71% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,147K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 29.13% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,475K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares, representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 23.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,185K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

