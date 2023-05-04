TD Cowen Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is 65.39. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from its latest reported closing price of 61.97.

The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is 3,137MM, a decrease of 4.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

Louisiana-Pacific Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $61.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 4.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.25%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 77,782K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,045K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,796K shares, representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 39.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,127K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,067K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 12.24% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,510K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 9.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,214K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Background Information

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

