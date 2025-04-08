TD COWEN Upgrades illumin Holdings (TSX:ILLM)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for illumin Holdings (TSX:ILLM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.92% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for illumin Holdings is $3.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 83.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for illumin Holdings is 167MM, an increase of 18.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in illumin Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILLM is 0.01%, an increase of 74.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 150K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DXIV - Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.