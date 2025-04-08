TD COWEN Upgrades Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for Great-West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.75% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Great-West Lifeco is $38.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.82 to a high of $43.95. The average price target represents an increase of 30.75% from its latest reported closing price of $29.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Great-West Lifeco is 84,161MM, an increase of 142.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great-West Lifeco. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWLIF is 0.16%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 64,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 12,258K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,297K shares , representing a decrease of 41.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 32.79% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 9,333K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,840K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,967K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 4,500K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,439K shares , representing a decrease of 109.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.