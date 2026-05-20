TD Cowen Upgrades Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.61% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Franco-Nevada is $288.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.61 to a high of $372.16. The average price target represents an increase of 29.61% from its latest reported closing price of $222.74 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Franco-Nevada is 1,367MM, a decrease of 34.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franco-Nevada. This is an decrease of 218 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNV is 0.40%, an increase of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.50% to 144,856K shares. The put/call ratio of FNV is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,093K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,689K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,551K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,441K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 4.11% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,895K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,017K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,549K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,275K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,123K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 14.29% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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