TD Cowen Upgrades Fortive (LSE:0IRE)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Fortive (LSE:0IRE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.76% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortive is 87.82 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 67.49 GBX to a high of 102.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.76% from its latest reported closing price of 77.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,394MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IRE is 0.23%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 384,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 34,140K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 10.62% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 16,274K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,565K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,346K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 84.97% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,131K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,277K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 88.34% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 11,096K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,108K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 11.39% over the last quarter.

