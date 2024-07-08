TD Cowen Upgrades Fortive (FTV)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortive is $88.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of $72.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,450MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.23%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 384,590K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 34,140K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 10.62% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 16,274K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,565K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,346K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 84.97% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,131K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,277K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 88.34% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 11,096K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,108K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Fortive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

