TD Cowen Upgrades Fortinet (FTNT)

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Fortinet (NasdaqGS:FTNT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.90% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is $73.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $96.08. The average price target represents an increase of 23.90% from its latest reported closing price of $59.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 6,609MM, an increase of 22.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,962 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTNT is 0.28%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 547,714K shares. The put/call ratio of FTNT is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 35,137K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares , representing an increase of 86.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 714.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,533K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,479K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,049K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,300K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 87.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,062K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,569K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,428K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,239K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Fortinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry.

