TD Cowen Upgrades Federated Hermes (FHI)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.86% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federated Hermes is $37.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.86% from its latest reported closing price of $38.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federated Hermes is 1,705MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federated Hermes. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHI is 0.18%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 74,010K shares. The put/call ratio of FHI is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,698K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,689K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares , representing an increase of 46.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 40.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,605K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 11.30% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,561K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 2.00% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,518K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $614.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020. Guided by its conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, its investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world- class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.

