TD Cowen Upgrades Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is $13.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.19. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of $12.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 2,330MM, an increase of 21.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 28.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGN is 0.14%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 66,134K shares. The put/call ratio of ZGN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 27,242K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,197K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,956K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,912K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. holds 2,010K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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