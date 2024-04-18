TD Cowen Upgrades e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.32% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is 213.35. The forecasts range from a low of 168.67 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.32% from its latest reported closing price of 166.26.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is 628MM, a decrease of 29.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.42%, an increase of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 64,908K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,691K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,541K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 81.47% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,871K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing an increase of 23.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 51.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,870K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 22.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,799K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 87.29% over the last quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

