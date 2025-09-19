TD Cowen Upgrades Delek US Holdings (DK)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.41% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is $27.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.41% from its latest reported closing price of $32.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is 9,695MM, a decrease of 10.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.22%, an increase of 38.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 79,472K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ion Asset Management holds 3,744K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 24.25% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,426K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,687K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,584K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing an increase of 64.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 280.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

