TD Cowen Upgrades Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Market Perform to Outperform .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is 71.60. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of 65.97.
The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 642MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 46,001K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,117K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 6.77% over the last quarter.
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,146K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.68% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 1,809K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 7.54% over the last quarter.
Brown Advisory holds 1,345K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 10.26% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 5.44% over the last quarter.
Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.
