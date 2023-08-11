News & Insights

Stocks
CCOI

TD Cowen Upgrades Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

August 11, 2023 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is 71.60. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of 65.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 642MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 46,001K shares. CCOI / Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CCOI / Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,117K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,146K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,809K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,345K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 10.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCOI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.